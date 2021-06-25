Gunnarson Family Shines On the Track

For the Gunnarson family, track has always meant a little bit more.

"Well there isn't many sports that siblings can be on the same team and compete together even though they're boys and I'm a girl and we have different levels and interests, but track is one sport where anybody no matter what their abilities are can compete in and there is a way," Jonna Gunnarson said.

This family has always found a way. Born with spina bifida Peyton and Tyler have limited mobility from the waist down and no feeling or movement from the knee down, but that hasn't stopped them for joining their sister Jonna on the track.

"I think wheel chair track and field it just kind of, getting in that racing chair gives you the feeling of independence and speed," Peyton Gunnarson said.

"You get in there and you're cruising around the track and it makes you forget about your disability really. You feel enabled when you're in the racing chair."

Those cruises around the track have led to many podium finishes for the family including one at this year's class A state meet.

"It was kind of a like a little family vacation we all kind of went and it was fun to watch them and kind of cheer for them. It was really cool that they had competition there, it was really fun to watch them get competitive," Jonna Gunnarson said.

Its through watching each other compete, that the Gunnarson's have come together learning from each other.

"He's been a great leader to me for sure. Just teaching me to always do my best and be the best I can be," Tyler Gunnarson said.

To keep going.

"When no one else is around how important it is to push yourself so that when you do get to a place where you can push yourself you can compete with others that you feel prepared and that you worked for it," Jonna Gunnarson said.

"You're the one putting in the work, doing all the training and you're the only one that can make all the magic happen," Peyton Gunnarson said.

"Just making sure that I'm doing my best and knowing that there's more that I can do or be good at," Tyler Gunnarson said.