Key GOP senators balk at terms of Biden infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal has been thrown in doubt, barely 24 hours after it was announced. Two people familiar with the conversations say Republican senators felt “blindsided” Friday by the president’s insistence that the bipartisan infrastructure deal move in tandem with his bigger package of investments. The White House said the strategy should have come as no surprise, given that Biden has publicly discussed it. The quick turn of events comes a day after Biden strode to the White House driveway to announce the nearly $1 trillion compromise. Tensions appeared to cool later Friday after senators from the group of negotiators convened a conference call.