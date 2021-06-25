Less humid today; Rain likely for Saturday

A mainly dry and pleasant day is expected for our region today with less humid conditions. We'll see partly sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 80s and light northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Throughout the morning dew points will become more comfortable, falling from the mid and upper 60s to upper 50s. While much of southeast Minnesota will stay dry all day, parts of northeast Iowa could see a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms moves into the region after midnight tonight and looks to bring some precipitation to most of the viewing area. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 60s with light winds out of the northeast at 3-8 mph.

Much of Saturday looks to be soggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are always possible in thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue into next week with seasonal temperatures remaining. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the midweek with highs in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday look a little drier with highs in the upper 70s.