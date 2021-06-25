Luis Arraez sparks Twins in 8-7 victory over Indians

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez hit two triples and a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning, sparking the Minnesota Twins in a 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Arraez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Alex Kirilloff hit a two-run homer and Josh Donaldson also drove in two runs for the Twins. Hansel Robles recorded his seventh save by finishing the ninth. He gave up a homer to Josh Naylor that cut the lead to one. Amed Rosario, Bobby Bradley and Eddie Rosario also went deep for the Indians.