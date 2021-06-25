Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is defending planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms are “immoral’ and will prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times. The U.S. State Department also strongly criticizes the changes and is urging Poland to abandon them. Poland’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that the reforms will not stop claims being made through courts. It says the rules “do not in any way restrict the possibility of bringing civil suits to seek damages, irrespective of the plaintiff’s nationality or origin.” The Israeli Embassy has charged that the changes being processed in parliament will “make it impossible” for seized Jewish property to be returned.