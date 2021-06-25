Semi involved accident on Highway 14 in Rochester

Rochester, Minn. (KTTC) -- A semi-truck and car collided on Highway 14 and 36th Avenue Southeast in Rochester around 12:30 Friday afternoon.

Our crew on the scene was told the truck was heading westbound on Highway 14. It was not immediately known which direction the car was driving.

A woman in the car was taken by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries. The truck driver remained at the scene and does not appear to be hurt.

No details yet on how the accident happened. State Patrol and Rochester Police remain on the scene investigating.