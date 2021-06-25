Toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 remain missing

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) -- Officials say there are still 159 people unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a beachside building in Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava noted Friday that rescue officials were still searching for survivors.

Raide Jadallah, an assistant Miami-Dade County fire chief, said rescue operations continued throughout the night.

He said that 130 firefighters are working at the site. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said they are working with the medical examiner's office to identify four victims.