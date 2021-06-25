Trump targeting GOP impeachment voter at Ohio revenge rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will return to the rally stage this weekend. He’s holding his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House as he makes good on his pledge to exact revenge on those who voted for his historic second impeachment. Trump’s event, at the Lorain County Fairgrounds not far from Cleveland, will be held Saturday to support Max Miller. The former White House aide is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.