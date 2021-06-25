Biden vows ‘sustained’ help as Afghanistan drawdown nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has promised Afghanistan’s top leaders a “sustained” partnership even as he moves to accelerate winding down the United States’ longest war amid escalating Taliban violence. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chair of the High Council for National Reconciliation, met at the Pentagon with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before their sit down with Biden at the White House later in the afternoon. Ghani also paid a visit on his own Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and with House Republican lawmakers. He met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday. Biden vowed that the U.S. was committed to assisting Afghanistan. He also insisted that it was time for U.S. military to step back.