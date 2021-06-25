Widow seeks ‘thorough’ investigation into John McAfee death

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, has demanded a “thorough investigation” of his death saying her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke. Authorities in Spain are conducting an autopsy but have indicated that everything at the scene indicated that the 75-year-old killed himself. McAfee was arrested in Barcelona last October on a warrant issued by prosecutors in Tennessee for allegedly evading more than $4 million in taxes. The day before he was found dead, Spain’s National Court had announced that it was agreeing to his extradition to the U.S. but the decision was not final.