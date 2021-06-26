1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port since the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a 15-month standstill has sailed away. Celebrity Edge departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Saturday with the number of passengers limited to 40 percent capacity, and with virtually all passengers vaccinated against COVID-19. Celebrity Cruises says the ship meets health requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that require at least 95% of the travelers to be fully vaccinated. Officials are hoping it all goes smooth to turn a new chapter after deadly outbreaks on ships.