In Georgia, Herschel Walker puts GOP in a holding pattern

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans’ U.S. Senate nomination in a premier battleground like Georgia is a plum political prize, but a year before GOP voters choose a nominee for the 2022 midterms, they have no clear options. That leaves some power players worried about the party’s chances to defeat freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock as they try to reclaim a Senate majority. The wildcard is whether football hero Herschel Walker runs and brings the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The two are close friends. Walker is an untested candidate. And Trump is a potential liability in the newfound battleground.