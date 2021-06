MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The game between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins was postponed with heavy rain forecast in the area for much of the day. The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14 when Cleveland returns to Minnesota. Game 1 will be at 1:10 p.m. Central before the regularly scheduled 6:40 p.m. start. The two teams are scheduled to play at 1:10 p.m. Central on Sunday.