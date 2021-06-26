LTS Brewery invites dog owners to its Hawaiian-themed party

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rain canceled many local events Saturday, including the Rochesterfest parade, but LTS Brewing Company's Bow Wow Luau still brought dogs and beer lovers together.

The Luau is the annual LTS dog-friendly social event to bring both dogs and their owners to the Northwest Rochester business.

The brewery invited adoptable pups from Paws & Claws, pupcakes from BACB Unleashed and Courteous K9's well-trained dogs to complete the luau fun.

Carissa Darcy of LTS Brewing Co. said the outdoor program helps highlight one particular piece of their set-up.

"We put on a dog-themed event every year with a Hawaiian theme to it. It's fun. We like to get the dog people out so we can showcase our patio that we have. Today's a little bit rainy so we have the covered patio tent out there," she said.

Mikaela Gustafson, owner of Courteous K9 dog training, says the business' work helps dogs enjoy refreshments.

"We're here to support the local brewery. We've got some goodies here. We got to show off our dogs of course. Dog training makes it really fun to go out to breweries," she said. "In fact, a lot of our classes teach patio etiquette, where dogs can come and enjoy a beverage with their owners."

The Bleu Duck truck also served brunch to all the event's guests and will be out at LTS again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.