Man lost to cancer honored with memorial ride in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Family and friends of a man who died of blood cancer gathered in Rochester Saturday to ride, run and walk in his honor.

Travis Donze died of blood cancer in 2012 when he was 33. He loved to ride motorcycles and had gotten his motorcycle license just before he was diagnosed.

"Even though he was sick and battling, he was always looking out for us and what our experience us through his sickness," Donze's brother Wade Donze said. "So, it just showed how giving, caring and unselfish he was. Phenomenal guy"

The third annual Travis Donze Memorial ride at the Eagles Club in Rochester featured motorcyclists who went on a 170-mile route through southeastern Minnesota. Others decided to run and walk in a 5K instead.

The efforts were part of a fundraising effort partnership with Red Drop Resources, a nonprofit organization that gives financial assistance to patients and families facing blood cancers.

Red Drop Resources was founded in 2014 by Kristina Wright-Peterson of Rochester. She started it in memory of her father who passed away in 1995 from leukemia.

Through ongoing fundraising efforts, Red Drop was able to open a house in December near downtown Rochester. They call it Travis' House.

It is for patients and their families who need temporary housing while getting treatment for cancer. It's completely cost-free to the families.

"There will be people who stay in that house from around the world," Donze said. "And we saw that first hand. People sleeping in waiting rooms. Budget was tight. So this was really a great opportunity."

Trenton Feurbach of Indiana is in Rochester with his mother who is battling blood cancer. They had been living out of a hotel for a few months.

The uncertainty of her prognosis and treatment and increasing cost of temporary housing caused a lot of stress for both of them. He said Red Drop understood what they were going through, and having the extra support made it possible to focus more on his mother's treatment.

"All of these logistical decisions," Feurbach said. "It's a lot to consider when you are facing a life or death disease. Now, it's just us, but we have a two bedroom apartment in the house and it's wonderful. It feels like home."

Red Drop is currently working on adding another apartment to the house. It is on track to open soon.

To learn more about Red Drop Resources, visit its website.