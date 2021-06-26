Rain continues this evening; Drier conditions expected Sunday

Friday evening into Saturday brought some much needed rain to the region, with some locations receiving much more than others. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to produce moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the evening and come to an end after midnight with cloudy skies will remaining. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s with light winds out of the northwest at 38 mph.

Drier conditions are in store for Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may be possible during the afternoon, but a majority of the day will remain dry. Monday will start off the new week on a dry note, but another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible during the afternoon. Highs will be be near 80 degree with a light northwest winds at 3-8 mph.

Tuesday will see another chance at some scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms with periods of morning sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may be possible later in the afternoon. Periods of isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures both days will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend looks to bring a break in the rain with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.