Rochesterfest parade canceled due to weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochesterfest organizers have canceled Saturday's parade due to the weather.

In a news release, Rochesterfest Executive Director Brandon Helgeson said the decision came after collaborating with the National Weather Service, Rochester Police Department and the parade chair.

Parade organizers said they will be keeping an eye on the weather to see if evening entertainment on the stage will still be able to happen.



Helgeson said information they received from the NWS includes heavy rain, storms, with the most threat taking place Saturday afternoon.