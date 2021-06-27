Skip to Content

2 arrested after Arkansas officer struck, killed by vehicle

National news from the Associated Press

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (AP) — A northwest Arkansas police officer was killed when he was struck by a vehicle. Two people are in custody. Pea Ridge police Lt. Michael Lisenbee says Officer Kevin Apple died Saturday after being struck in the parking lot of a convenience store by a vehicle sought by Rogers police. The vehicle left the scene and was later found in Bella Vista. Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old Elijah Andazola of Bella Vista were arrested on warrants including capital murder or attempted capital murder. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on their behalf. 

Associated Press

