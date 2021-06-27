FindJodi.com members still confident after 26 years

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- On June 27, 1995, 26 years ago, Jodi Huisentruit was running late for her job as a morning anchor in Mason City, Iowa. It ended up being the last time she was seen or heard from.

The members of FindJodi.com are still not ready to give up the fight to find justice.

"No matter how small the information is, come forward, because you never know what little piece you might have that might set this thing onto a course of finally Jodi's case being solved," said Scott Fuller, a member of FindJodi.com.

Find Jodi members fear if they discontinue their campaign the case will go cold. Jodi was declared legally dead in 2001, but many aspects of her sudden disappearance remain a mystery.

"This is a prominent person in the community. She's going to work like we all do every day, and from right outside her apartment, somebody just takes her and not only are there not many clues left at the scene, she's never been heard from again, no body has been found, no arrests have been made," said Fuller.

The main message of their campaign is to encourage residents to come forward with information or potential clues if they have them.

"We realize that circumstances have changed in the past 25 years that may have impacted your decision to not come forward sooner. We would ask that you consider doing so in order to provide some closure and answers for Jodi and her family," said Mason City police in a statement made on June 27, 2020.

Fuller says Team Jodi continues to receive new tips on how to continue the investigation.

"The best case scenario would be a prosecutable case. So that would be, somebody is arrested, somebody is charged, it goes to trial. It goes through the process and somebody is actually convicted of the murder of Jodi Huisentruit," said Fuller.