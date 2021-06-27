Indian police say bomb-laden drones hit air base in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian officials say they suspect explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region of Kashmir. The region’s police director-general called Sunday’s attack an act of terrorism. Two soldiers were lightly wounded in the blasts, according to a military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with military regulations. Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. The Himalayan region is claimed by both in its entirety. If proven to have been carried out by anti-India rebels, the drone attack would mark a major shift in strategy against New Delhi.