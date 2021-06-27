‘Like a hell’: Ethiopia airstrike survivors recall massacre

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Maerg was serving customers at his cafe in Ethiopia’s Tigray village of Togoga when the military airstrike occurred. He and other survivors told The Associated Press about one of the deadliest attacks in the Tigray conflict. In a war that has been largely fought in the shadows since fighting began in November, the airstrike was a rare instance of a massacre emerging almost immediately. At least 64 people were killed, including women, children and the elderly, and scores were wounded. Within minutes, one former resident had tweeted the news. Within hours, there was international condemnation. “Reprehensible,” the United States said, after Ethiopian soldiers blocked medical teams from responding to help the wounded.