Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X set for BET Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday’s BET Awards will be packed with performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and H.E.R., a tribute to late rapper DMX and a dedication to Queen Latifah’s acclaimed career. Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where performers include DaBaby, DJ Khaled, Jazmine Sullivan, Migos, Lil Baby, Andra Day, Roddy Ricch and City Girls. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, former collaborators who recently traded words online, are the top contenders with seven nominations each. Last year’s BET Awards were a critical success that highlighted the Black Lives Matter movement, civil rights and the lives of those lost because of police officers.