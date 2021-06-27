Scattered storms possible early in the week, Drying out by the weekend

We saw much drier conditions across the region today, following a wet start to the weekend. This evening, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before midnight with cloudy skies remaining overnight. Temperatures will be mild in the low 60s with light winds out of the south at 3-8 mph.

Monday will start off our new work week on a dry note, but it doesn't last long as scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Daytime temperatures will top off in the low 80s with light south winds at 3-8 mph. Similar conditions are expected for Tuesday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. A brief break in the rain arrives on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Drier conditions move in for the end of the week and holiday weekend. Abundant sunshine is on tap for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The Fourth of July holiday on Sunday will be warm and pleasant with mainly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the low 80s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may be possible Monday afternoon for anyone enjoying some outdoor time on the tail end of the long weekend.