Two Saudi women’s rights activists released from prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rights groups say two Saudi women’s rights campaigners have been released from prison, three years after a sweeping crackdown by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman targeting female activists who’d peacefully advocated for greater freedoms. The London-based ALQST rights group that primarily focuses on Saudi Arabia said the two women were released sometime late Saturday or early Sunday, and Human Rights Watch also confirmed their release. They remain barred from travel abroad for another five years. They were among more than a dozen Saudi women’s rights activists detained in 2018 in a sweeping crackdown overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.