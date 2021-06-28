Biden will travel to La Crosse on Tuesday to discuss infrastructure

LA CROSSE, Wis. (KTTC) -- President Joe Biden is going to La Crosse on Tuesday, according to a White House statement released Sunday evening.

The White House did not provide an exact location or time for the visit.

According to the statement, the president will praise the bipartisan deal on upgrading the nation's infrastructure. Lawmakers agreed on a framework for the $1.2 trillion plan last week.

Although the legislation has support from both sides of the aisle, more progressive Democrats want to expand the bill while some Republicans think the plan is too expensive.

The bill needs 60 votes to pass the Senate, meaning every Democrat and at least 10 Republicans would need to vote yes.

The White House originally announced earlier last week that the president would be in southwest Wisconsin with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to discuss "growing agriculture and rural economies."