Blackhawks hire outside firm to investigate sex abuse claims

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent review of allegations that a former player was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010. CEO Danny Wirtz announced the move in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. Two recent lawsuits have been filed against the team. They include allegations that assistant coach Bradley Aldrich assaulted at least one player during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title.