Body found in Mississippi River near Winona

NEAR WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a body found in the Mississippi River.

Someone on their boat discovered the man around 10:45 a.m. on Friday across the river's main channel from Winona.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin, the man was in his 60s.

Chief Deputy Lee Engfer told KTTC on Monday morning there is nothing to indicate foul play. Investigators are working to determine what caused the man's death.

Call the sheriff's office at 608-685-4433 if you have any information.