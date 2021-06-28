Drought conditions intensify dangers of Fourth of July fireworks

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Fireworks already impose serious safety concerns, but the dry weather Minnesota is experiencing calls for more attention to rules and regulations this July Fourth.

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the dry conditions this summer actually reach back to fall.

"Now, we're seeing wildfires in a time of year that we don't normally," said DNR Wildfire Prevention Supervisor, Casey McCoy.

Although areas of Minnesota recently received rain, it was not enough to make things better for the state.

"It wasn't enough and it wasn't over a long enough time frame to really have an impact on those fuels which are driving not just at the surface, but its been such a long term dryness that they're dry well below that surface," said McCoy.

With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, Rochester Fire Department (RFD) urges everyone to keep in mind the dry weather, especially when setting off fireworks.

"The dry conditions can make what would seem to be a very small fire take off very quickly with that much fuel that is dry grass, dry vegetation and so forth combined with just a little puff of wind can make a fire very large very quickly," said Rochester firefighter Chad Kuhlman.

As for tips, RFD has a few to offer to keep people as safe as possible.

"Put the spent fireworks in a bucket of water and forget about it. The next morning you can take care of the spent fireworks. Don't put them in the trashcans in the sense that that actually might ignite trash fires. Never point fireworks at people or pets. Always try to light safe fireworks outside of the immediate area of buildings," said Kuhlman.

Those who sell fireworks are also aware of the increased risk they create when combined with drought like conditions.

"Its always something in the back of our minds is when its dry out what is safe to do and what's not safe and so you always have to have caution, you know, if the city has a mandate out be careful with fires and stuff that you're doing in the backyard and that you be careful with fireworks as well," said Josiah Bachtle of Vapor of Smokes Fireworks.

For anyone looking for more tips on wildfire prevention, there is a complete list on the DNR's website.