Fourth of July festivities return to SE Minnesota

(KTTC) -- Independence Day Celebrations are back in full swing in southeast Minnesota following a year off due to the pandemic.

Harmony fun begins Friday with a ribbon cutting to celebrate business reopenings. The town is also celebrating it's 125th birthday.

"We're kind of celebrating all of our businesses that made it through the challenges we face," Harmony Area Chamber of Commerce Director Melissa Vander Plas said. "We have a really great downtown and it's doing really well and we are happy to celebrate that."

With a classic car show at Harmony Spirits, a kids day Saturday and a traditional parade and fireworks display, the small town packs a punch when it comes to activities.

"I think we are proud of what we have to offer," Vander Plas said. "The Fourth of July has always been special to us."

While a much scaled down version of event took place in 2020, Vander Plas says Harmony residents are thrilled to see beloved traditions return.

"Harmony is a very close community," she said. "A lot of people put it on their calendar knowing that we are going to have something where they can come home, return to the community or neighboring communities come. It's become a destination for a lot of people in southeast Minnesota."

Over in Stewartville, festivities kick off Wednesday and culminate Saturday with the town's well-known Summerfest Dance.

"My first summerfest dance six years ago, I thought it was going to be some small town thing. But, it's huge. The concert series, the fireworks, the craft venders. There's a lot going on in a small town like Stewartville."

This year, the town has three generations of service men walking in the Stewartville parade.

"It's the best country in the world. That's why we are here, that's why we are celebrating," Military Police Officer Veteran Chet Finley said.

Chet will be marching alongside his father, Howard, an army veteran and his son, Joseph, an active UAV mechanic, in the parade Sunday.

"I know my dad wanted me to march in the parade since I joined the military," Joseph said. "I had some leaves saved up and decided to surprise him and march with him."

Chet said it's an "honor."

Of course, like any good Fourth of July, there will be a fireworks display.

"Bring a blanket, out of the park, find a nice spot in town with a view over Bear Cave Park and watch the fireworks," Johnson said.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FIREWORKS DISPLAYS AND OTHER EVENTS AROUND SE MINNESOTA:

Rochester: 4th Fest: Fireworks, Music and More! 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Soldiers Memorial Field Park

Harmony: 3 p.m. parade, fireworks at dusk at North Park

Stewartville: 6:30 grand parade, fireworks at dusk at Bear Cave Park

Austin: 11 a.m. grand parade on Main Street

Wanamingo: 2:30 p.m. parade, fireworks at dusk at Riverside Park