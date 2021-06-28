Stocks open mixed on Wall Street after big gains last week

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the market regroups following the biggest weekly gain for the S&P 500 since February. The benchmark index was up less than 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%, while gains for several big technology companies helped push the Nasdaq Composite up 0.7%. European markets mostly fell and Asian markets closed mostly lower. Crude oil prices were down slightly but were still up sharply for the year. Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.50%.