Gov. Walz takes executive action on police reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a number of executive actions Monday aimed at improving community safety and reforming the state's police departments.

In a news release, the governor said the new policies will "increase transparency and accountability."

The actions include investing $15 million in community domestic violence programs, increasing transparency and accountability of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board and allowing quicker access to police body camera video after a deadly incident.

The funds mentioned will go toward community violence intervention, survivor support grants and innovations in community safety grants.

The information gathered from the POST Board will be organized onto a public-facing dashboard.

Families suffering the loss of a loved one in a deadly force encounter with police will now be able to view video of the incident within five days.

The body-worn camera directive applies to every officer who serves in the Minnesota State Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement, Department of Natural Resources Enforcement and Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit.

Agencies must then develop a policy allowing for public comment and input and requires they post the written policy on their websites before body-worn cameras can be used in the field.

The state legislature is also working on a policing reform bill during a special legislative session.