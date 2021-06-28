Honda changing course, will build its own electric vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is building two electric SUVs for Honda to sell in North America in 2024, but the Japanese automaker plans to manufacture them on its own after that. Honda says the GM-made vehicles will have Honda bodies, interiors and suspensions and will be unique to the Honda and Acura brands. The company announced Monday that the Honda will be called the Prologue. It plans a series of electric vehicles this decade for North America, with most made at Honda plants. In April, the company said it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040.