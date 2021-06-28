Lawmakers praise agreement on Minnesota health and human services bill

ROCHESTER, MINN. (KTTC) -- Minnesota lawmakers passed an omnibus bill over the weekend to improve health and human services across the state.

The $18.8 billion bill received bipartisan praise.

"It came out to be one of the best health and human services bills that I've seen," said Rep. Tina Liebling, (DFL) Rochester.

Liebling said a significant portion of the money to pay for it is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

"It's really a bill for the ages," said Sen. Carla Nelson, (R) Rochester.

It tackles multiple issues that Minnesotans face.

"One of the things it does just to start out, is it raises wages for personal care attendants who work with people with disabilities and help them stay in their homes," Liebling said. "For women on medical assistance who give birth in Minnesota up until now, they've been covered on medical assistance for 60 days after giving birth. This is going to be extended now to a year."

"One of the big parts of the bill was another area that I was very involved in and that has to do with services for Minnesotans with disabilities. And we were able to provide an increases in support so more Minnesotans can live their best lives and do so independently," said Nelson. "In addition, we have seen a continuation of telehealth which has been very important."

The bill also addresses the following:

Medical assistant benefits for children with severe asthma

Tobacco prevention

School linked mental health

Childcare provider shortage

Dental health

Aspects of diversity of inclusion such as increasing the number of health professionals from diverse and cultural communities.

Although the bill creates a step in the right direction to improving care for Minnesotans, there is one thing missing the two lawmakers wish was included.

"One of the big disappointments in this bill is around prescription drugs. We had some provisions in our house committee to really try to lower the cost of prescription drugs," Liebling said.

"Some Minnesotans are paying four to six thousand dollars a month for these life-saving drugs. When actually there are cheaper biosimilars available but their health insurance is not covering them," Nelson said.

Liebling and Nelson hope, in the future, lawmakers can agree on a change to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

The omnibus will now to go Gov. Tim Walz. He is expected to sign it sometime this week.

You can click here for more information about the bill.