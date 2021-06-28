Legendary big-wave surfer Greg ‘Da Bull’ Noll dies at 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg “Da Bull” Noll, who became a surfing legend by combining a gregarious, outsized personality with the courage and skill to ride bigger, more powerful waves than anyone had ever attempted, has died. He was 84. An Instagram post from his son’s company, Noll Surfboards, says Noll died Monday of natural causes. He had lived in the picturesque, seaside town of Crescent City, California, but wasn’t immediately clear where he died. Noll was one of the first and arguably one of the greatest big-wave riders. He was also an entrepreneur who helped transform the sport with surfboards built from balsa wood that made them more maneuverable and light enough for most people to use.