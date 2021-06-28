Managing holiday fireworks around people dealing with PTSD

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The sights and sounds of fireworks can be an immensely strong trigger for those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). This can be especially problematic on holidays like Independence Day, where fireworks are part of the traditional celebration.

"Fireworks are particularly, I think, are difficult because they're loud. If you break them down, they're often loud, they're often bright. They also occur somewhat unexpectedly and under the cover of darkness," said Veterans Administration Psychologist Matt Kaler, program manager of the administration's PTSD clinical team. "Those features kind of map pretty closely onto what veterans might see in a pretty common combat scenario. This is something these sights and sounds might be reminders for people who have experienced various generations of conflict over the past century."

According to the National Center for PTSD, approximately eight million Americans suffer from the condition.

"People who have PTSD struggle with sleep disruption in general, and I think trying to hold fireworks at times that are unlikely to disrupt that is a good rule of thumb too," said Kaler.

A Rochester fireworks salesman agrees that sleep disruption is a major issue. He says his company's products come with a ratings scale to gauge sound and brightness, which can help people avoid triggers.

"That way, if you really don't like anything that's noisy, or anything that has a strobe effect that could trigger anything, you could sort through the different fireworks before you purchase to make sure that it doesn't affect anyone that might not like the loud noises or the bright flashes that could maybe trigger something that they're working around," said Austin Coon, a TNT Tent Operator in Rochester.

Another option for avoiding triggers is to be neighborly and to let people know when fireworks are going to be set off.

"Usually just letting everyone know that it's in their vicinity, sometimes even inviting them over," said Coon.

"Being able to talk to your neighbors about that. Making use of neighborhood forums to communicate your needs like the next door app for example," said Kaler.

Kaler also says veterans still very much enjoy the 4th.

"I don't actually ever recall hearing a veteran say to me that they wish people didn't celebrate. I think many consider this a really important and prominent holiday that they hold near and dear," said Kaler.