Marking centenary, China heralds Communist Party’s influence

BEIJING (AP) — China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. Party officials on Monday heaped praise on President Xi Jinping, who has established himself as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong and has eliminated any limits on his term in office. China has seen huge improvements in living standards over the past four decades, accompanied by rising international economic and political heft. While many countries have benefited from that relationship, China is also seen as eroding democracy and human rights in nations over which it holds economic sway.