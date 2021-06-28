Mexico finds migrant suffocated in truck freight container

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration agents say they came upon a heart-rending scene on a roadside in sweltering southern Mexico — a tractor-trailer with its door open, and a migrant who had apparently suffocated to death inside. Around the truck lay eight other migrants too weak to move. Nearby, a 2-year-old boy stood alone by the guard rail, apparently abandoned by whoever had been accompanying him on the clandestine trip to the U.S. border. The survivors told agents that more than 100 migrants had been crammed into the trailer. When they could no longer bear the lack of air and high temperature, they banged on the doors to be released.