New coronavirus rules enacted for Moscow restaurants

MOSCOW (AP) — Restaurants and cafes in Moscow have started requesting that patrons provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test as the Russian capital faces a surge of new infections. All Moscow restaurants, cafes and bars from Monday must admit only customers who have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months, or can provide a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours. As proof of vaccination for entering a restaurant, customers must visit a government website and get a QR code, a digital pattern designed to be read by a scanner. The new restrictions come as Moscow has registered soaring infection levels.