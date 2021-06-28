Officials in Ethiopia’s Tigray region call for ceasefire

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The interim administration in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is asking the federal government for a ceasefire to allow the delivery of desperately needed aid after nearly eight months of war. Meanwhile, people in the regional capital of Mekele say Ethiopian soldiers are leaving the city. The announcement by the interim administration, appointed by Ethiopia’s federal government, comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the conflict and as some Mekele residents anticipate the arrival of Tigray forces. Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, and pressure on Ethiopia spiked again last week after a military airstrike on a Tigray market killed over 60 people.