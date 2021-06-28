Otzelberger’s annual pay package at Iowa St is $1.5 million

AMES, Iowa (AP) — New Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger will be paid $1 million per year with an additional $500,000 in supplemental benefits under terms of his five-year contract.

Otzelberger’s base pay is $300,000 and he receives $700,000 for public appearances, speaking engagements and media obligations.

The supplemental benefits include university contributions to his retirement plan.

Otzelberger also will receive a bonus if the Cyclones are among the top four seeds in the Big 12 Tournament with the No. 1 seed earning him $250,000.