Rochester Native Mac Horvath Shining for Hometown Honkers

It's the Return of the Mac in Rochester.

"It's awesome to be a Honker being back in my hometown, being able to play for people that probably won't be able to see me in person otherwise," Mac Horvath said.

The whole community coming out to see Mac Horvath step onto Mayo Field.

This time as a Honker rather than a Century Panther.

"When his name gets announced both for the pregame starting lineup and when he's coming up to bat those cheers are a little bit louder for him," Paul Weidner, Rochester Honkers Field Manager said.

Horvath joining the team after his freshman season at North Carolina where he hit .227 with 22 RBI's.

"I think the hardest thing for me this year was there was a little bit of a learning curve because I struggled really early on and just being able to deal with that and not give up just kinda keep going at it, working every day to be able to overcome it," Horvath said.

Now he's hoping to use this summer to improve his game and maybe inspire the community along the way.

"I've seen kids that have shown up that have had North Carolina Tarheels stuff on and I just have to imagine that Mac's part of that influence on them," Weidner said.

"You're always trying to grow the game in some way. Maybe if it's just one person that comes to watch you play and they're the one that takes the next step it is what it is. You just want to inspire kids to be able to do whatever they want to do," Horvath said.

The Med City will be behind him all summer and it should be quite the scene when he hits one out of Mayo Field.

"I think it'll be pretty electric yeah."