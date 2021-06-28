Twins-White Sox series opener postponed by rain

CHICAGO (AP) — The opener of a scheduled four-game series between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox was postponed because of rain. The teams will play a doubleheader on July 19. Barring future postponements, the doubleheader will be the seventh of the season for Chicago and fourth for Minnesota. The Twins had a game against Cleveland postponed on Saturday. Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito and Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda had been scheduled to pitch Monday. They are now set for Tuesday.