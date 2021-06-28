Video footage to be admitted in Nashville officer’s trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville judge has ruled that video footage of a white Nashville police office fatally shooting an armed Black man from behind during a chase will be allowed into next month’s murder trial. Judge Monte Watkins’ decision Monday comes as defense attorneys for 27-year-old white Officer Andrew Delke had sought to keep the jury from seeing any video evidence of the shooting of Daniel Hambrick. Defense attorney David Raybin had asked the judge to exclude all video evidence because he argued additional footage could have shown a key, unseen blip in the chase. However, prosecutors have countered that it’s unlikely that the additional, unreviewed video would show anything new.