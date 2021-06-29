Skip to Content

Australia offers all adults AstraZeneca to speed up rollout

1:15 am National news from the Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is offering AstraZeneca to all adults to rapidly ramp up sluggish vaccination rates as more of the country locks down against COVID-19. The government has agreed to indemnify doctors who administer the AstraZeneca vaccine that has been blamed for at least two fatalities from a rare blood clot complication in Australia. That’s more than the single death from COVID-19 in Australia this year, and vaccine hesitancy has increased. Brisbane and surrounding cities were the latest places to announce a lockdown because of spreading infections. Sydney in the east, Perth on the west coast and Darwin in Australia’s north are already in lockdown and all reported new cases.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content