Gas prices on the rise for the holiday weekend

(KTTC) -- Many people plan on hitting the road this weekend for the Fourth of July. But, gas prices are much higher compared to this time last year when we were paying, on average, two dollars a gallon.

Although we see an increase in gas price around this time every year, the nationwide average is currently just above three dollars.

"It could go up about up to another nickel is what we're anticipating for the Fourth of July travel weekend," said AAA Public Affairs Specialist Meredith Mitts.

The price for gas can increase for several reasons including hurricane season, holidays and changes in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of the reason for the increase is because America is getting back to normal, the economy is reopened and America is getting out and about for the summer months," said Gas Buddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick De Haan.

All those people on the traveling for the holiday will impact demand for gas.

"The Fourth of July weekend we're anticipating about 47.7 million Americans to hit the roadways and skies," said Mitts.

There are also reports of states that are running out of gas, Iowa being one of them. Mitts also addressed that saying it is mainly due to a shortage in truck drivers. It has nothing to do with problems involving the gasoline.