Man sentenced to 30 years for killing Navajo police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who shot and killed a tribal police officer in a remote corner of the nation’s largest American Indian reservation has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Kirby Cleveland was sentenced Monday for the 2017 killing of Navajo Nation Officer Houston James Largo. Cleveland’s attorneys had sought several delays over the last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and to find witnesses to testify on Cleveland’s mental condition in hopes of receiving a reduced sentence. Cleveland had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges. The case highlighted the dangers faced nationwide by tribal police officers who often must patrol vast jurisdictions alone.