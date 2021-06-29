Mayo Clinic faces sexual assault, retaliation lawsuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic is facing a civil lawsuit after a former employee claims the health institution fired her for reporting sexual harassment.

In October 2020, a 33-year-old Rochester woman, who we're not further identifying, alleged her supervisor raped her during her shift as a housekeeper.

The woman worked for Mayo since 2014.

"Our client alleges that it occurred in a room at the St. Mary's location where she was cleaning during her work shift," said Emma Denny, the plaintiff's attorney. "And then fired when she reported that rape to her supervisor's at Mayo."

The woman reported the sexual assault to Mayo, and met with managers and human resources.

"She was interviewed by some male members of Mayo management and human resources. She alleges she was denied having union representation in those meetings. Which is typical in those type of meetings. And that she was interrogated for over two hours. She was yelled at. She was accused of lying. And this is all, as what is alleged in the lawsuit. And so she felt very unsupported by that. And at that time she began to fear for her job," Denny said.

The plaintiff also filed a police report with Rochester Police Department (RPD).

"They began an investigation and she was interviewed by some Rochester police detectives. From my understanding from the police report, the Rochester Police Department also spoke with representatives of Mayo as part of their investigation," Denny said.

Soon after the plaintiff told RPD to hold off on the investigation.

"At some point in the investigation, my client began to feel more and more retaliation from Mayo as the investigation was progressing. And so she felt as though it was something she didn't know if she should continue with if it was going to put her job in jeopardy," Denny said.

The RPD investigation is still open but on inactive status.

Denny said a rape kit was not tested.

She was eventually fired in December.

"Under Minnesota Law, The Minnesota Human Rights Act you can't terminate an employee for reporting a sexual assault. And our lawsuit alleges that that is precisely what Mayo did here."

The Plaintiff's termination form from Mayo on Dec, 30 stated:

"A thorough investigation was conducted and it was determined that the allegations were false and unsubstantiated."

It also says it took termination actions based on the client such as:

Failure to complete work shift without notification and approval from immediate supervisor Engaging in harassment, threats, threatening behavior, acts of violence, and abusive derogatory comments Failure to abide by Mayo Clinic's Integrity and Compliance Program Falsification of timekeeping records Failure to be forthcoming during an investigation, including by providing false statements or omission of facts

In an email statement, Mayo said it can't comment on the specifics of this case. But did provide the following statement.

Mayo Clinic is not in a position to comment on specifics related to[the woman] recently commenced lawsuit. Mayo terminated [the woman] employment in accordance with Mayo Clinic’s workplace policies and the law, and following a thorough internal investigation. Mayo Clinic denies[the woman's] allegations and will defend itself vigorously in court.

Reports of misconduct are promptly investigated by Mayo Clinic. If a report is found to have merit, Mayo Clinic initiates corrective action, according to policy, in which the accused is held accountable. In this instance, the evidence did not support [the woman's] claims. [the woman's] termination was in no way retaliatory.

Mayo said in this instance, the evidence did not support the woman's. claims. It also says her being fired was not retaliatory.

Denny said the man who is alleged to rape her client, is still employed at Mayo.

"What she is seeking is just to have a trial in front of a jury of her peers and hopefully be awarded monetary damages for what the jury feels she has suffered. She is also hoping to achieve justice not just for herself but for other women and victims of sexual assault who have perhaps had the same thing happen to them at Mayo," Denny said.

Denny said she requested Mayo's full investigation report on this case as well as information about other sexual assault complaints at Mayo.

Many cases like these are often settled out of court, but both sides requested a trial. It's set to begin in August of 2022.

