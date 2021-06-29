Police investigating harassment of top UK medical official

LONDON (AP) — British police are investigating the circumstances around the seeming harassment and intimidation of England’s chief medical officer by two men in a park in central London. The incident, which was captured in video footage and shared on social media, shows Prof. Chris Whitty struggling to get away from the pair, who appeared to be manhandling him while trying to take a selfie. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that he was shocked to see the “despicable harassment” of Whitty, who has been one of the most prominent voices during the coronavirus pandemic. It is not the first time Whitty has been forced to endure public harassment.