Police: Kashmir rebel in police custody killed in gunfight

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian police in disputed Kashmir say a suspected rebel commander being held in police custody was killed in a gunfight between government forces and another militant. They say Nadeem Abrar was arrested on Monday and under interrogation identified a house where he had concealed an automatic rifle. Police say they took Abrar to the house, where they were hit by gunfire from a Pakistani militant who was hiding inside. In the past, many militants have been killed while being taken by government forces to recover weapons, in what rights groups and residents call extrajudicial killings. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989.