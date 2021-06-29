Recreational marijuana legal to possess, grow in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — It’s legal for people in New Mexico to possess recreational marijuana and grow those plants at home. The change Tuesday comes as regulators opened discussions on rules for the launch of pot sales next year. The milestone was celebrated by cannabis consumers and advocates for criminal justice reform who say poor and minority communities have been prosecuted disproportionately for using marijuana. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said it’s a huge step forward for social justice and economic opportunity. Recreational marijuana is now legal in 16 states and Washington, D.C. Connecticut and Virginia are set to join the list Thursday. New Mexico is among those that did it through the legislative process rather than by voter-approved ballot initiative.